The Chinese-language film The Devotion of Suspect X, based on an award-winning novel, is getting a day and date release in North America, Australia and New Zealand on March 31 from China Lion Film Distribution. The film will also receive special UK screening that same weekend. The film, which was directed by Alec Su (The Left Ear), is based on Keigo Higashino’s award-winning novel that follows a professor assisting in a murder investigation, only to find that a longtime rival and friend from his early university days may be involved.

The book won Japan’s prestigious Naoki Prize for Best Novel and was a nominee for an Edgar Award and a Barry Award. It was also chosen by the American Library Association as one of their Best Mystery Novels of the year. The English-language translation of the Japanese book is published by Macmillan imprint, Minotaur Books; it is the first of three novels that form the author’s Detective Galileo series, with Salvation of a Saint and A Midsummer’s Equation representing the latest entries.

The novel was previously made into a Japanese feature of the same name, directed by Hiroshi Nishitani, and a Korean feature entitled Perfect Number which was directed by Bang Eun-jin. This version of the film stars Wang Kai as the professor and Zhang Luyi as his longtime rival. Also starring are Ruby Lin, Hou, Minghao, Yan Xujia and Ren Xiqing.