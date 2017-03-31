EXCLUSIVE: Matt Olmstead, executive producer of all four series in NBC’s Chicago franchise, will be exiting his role as showrunner of Chicago PD after the current fourth season. There is no replacement yet.

Olmstead has been one of the pillars of the Chicago franchise. He joined mothership Chicago Fire after the pilot as executive producer/showrunner and steered the firefighter drama through a successful first season, which spawned a spinoff, cop procedural Chicago PD, co-created by Olmstead, Chicago Fire creators Michael Brandt & Derek Haas and the Chicago franchise’s boss Dick Wolf. Olmstead has served as showrunner on Chicago PD since the start.

The Chicago franchise has since grown to four series, with Olmstead also getting co-creator/executive producer credit on Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. With such a deep bench of five shows, including the long-running Law & Order: SVU, Olmstead’s showrunner replacement could come within the Wolf’ ranks. NBC is yet to pick up any of the five drama series though renewals are likely.

Before joining Chicago Fire, Olmstead co-created and executive produced Breakout Kings and previously worked on NYPD.