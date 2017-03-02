There was a Hell of a lot of Dick Wolf on NBC last night with the solid preview of Chicago Justice (1.7/7) at the tail end of a Windy City crossover on the net.

Justice easily won the 10 PM slot against a repeat of Bull (0.7/3) on CBS and the second hour of part 2 of ABC’s struggling When We Rise (0.6/2) miniseries, which was down a tenth from Monday’s soft debut to be the lowest rated show on the Big 4 last night.

In fact, admittedly facing little real competition, Justice, which moves into its regular slot on March 5, not only delivered NBC its best demo result in the slot since February 10 last year but topped the last eight Big 4 drama debuts in the 18-49 too. The unsurprisingly strong preview of Fox’s 24: Legacy after this year’s Super Bowl is obviously the exception to that Justice streak. Apples-to-prescriptions, Justice was, it should be noted but not lingered on, down 23% in the demo from the last Chicago premiere when Chicago Med launched on November 17, 2015, a Tuesday.

Not that there wasn’t still a bit of a winning scent in the primetime air for NBC last night.

With Chicago Fire (1.7/7) kicking things off and up a tenth from its last original of February 21, Wednesday’s crossover, which had characters from Chicago Med also in the mix, was very good for NBC. Up 64% in the key demo overall from its third place finish of February 22, the network won the night with a 1.8/7 rating and 9.13 million viewers.

Matching a steady The Goldbergs (1.7/7) on ABC for the top spot in at least the first part of the 8 PM slot, Fire led into a special Chicago P.D. (1.9/7). Moving from its regular 10 PM slot to 9 PM last night, the latter series in the Wolf franchise was up 46% among adults 18-49 from last week for its best demo result in a year. Maybe ever more valuable for the Comcast-owned net, at least in terms of bragging right, is that with an audience of 9.6 million, the four seasons in P.D. hit a series viewership high. P.D. also gave NBC its first 9 PM Wednesday win since September 26, 2007.

On the CW, Arrow (0.6/2) saw some sunshine too with a 20% rise among the 18-49s from last week’s series low. Lead-out, The 100 (0.4/1) stayed exactly the same as its February 22 show.

Still, with all NBC’s bragging rights, an even with last week Modern Family (2.0/7) remained the highest rated show of the night by a tenth over P.D. The season finale of Hunted (1.2/5) was CBS’s only original of the night and saw the reality series also the same as its February 22 show. Down a tenth from last week, a competition themed Star (1.1/4) was Fox’s only original of Wednesday.