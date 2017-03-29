Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke has been tapped as a guest choreographer on Dance Moms, stepping in for star Abby Lee Miller who late Sunday announced she was leaving the long-running Lifetime reality series.

REX/Shutterstock

Miller’s announcement came after she had finished filming Season 7 of Dance Moms this past weekend. I hear that, because of Miller’s schedule, Season 7 is shorter than usual, and the network had given production company Collins Avenue Entertainment the go-ahead for a few extra days of filming with Burke as guest choreographer.

The show has used guest choreographers as standard practice when Miller was out of town or unavailable. Others who have appeared on the show include Debby Allen, Travis Payne, Alicia Francis and LaurieAnn Gibson. I hear the plan is to shoot though the weekend before a decision is made whether the footage would be used to tack on additional Season 7 episodes. I hear, at least for now, Burke’s involvement, first reported by ET, is strictly in a guest-starring capacity, not a replacement for Miller following her contentious exit from the show. Miller is facing potential jail time for fraud.

Lifetime has not made a decision on a Season 8 renewal of Dance Mom.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” Miller wrote in her Instagram post Sunday. “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used – day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”