Charter Communications Tom Rutledge is the odds-on favorite to be deemed last year’s highest-paid media CEO with an astronomically high $98.5 million package, up from $16.4 million in 2015, according to the company’s just-released proxy.

His package benefited from option awards valued at nearly $78 million that came as part of a new five-year employment deal.

Rutledge also saw $2 million in salary, $10.1 million in stock awards, $7.7 million in non equity incentives, $503,383 change in pension value, and $283,549 in other compensation. Almost all of the last category consists of the value of his personal use of the corporate jet.

The options are contingent on the company hitting specific financial targets. In addition, with the acquisition of Time Warner Cable, Charter began to benchmark compensation against larger companies.

All of Charter’s execs saw big compensation increases due to the additional option awards. The second highest exec, COO John Bickham, saw $47.4 million — an amount that in 2015 would have made him media’s third highest paid exec.

Charter shares appreciated 26.6% last year.

Shareholders will have a chance to offer their opinions about the compensation at the company’s annual meeting, taking place April 25 in Stamford, Conn. Charter will have an SEC-required advisory vote on the packages. The board also has a proposal to hold these votes once every three years.

A shareholder proposal, that Charter directors oppose, calls on the company to make it easier for investors to nominate board candidates.

The effort has a steep hill to climb: Liberty Media Chairman John Malone controls about 25% of Charter’s shares while Advance/Newhouse has 12.9%