The story about 1920s British explorer Colonel Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while looking for an ancient city in the Amazon, “Is a film that demands to be seen in the cinema,” said Amazon’s marketing and distribution czar Bob Berney at the studio’s CinemaCon lunch.

Berney, as well as Lost City of Z star Charlie Hunnam, spoke about the great lengths that director James Gray went to in shooting the film on 35MM in the remote jungles of Colombia.

“It was a little bit Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now,” Berney said to Hunnam.

“A little bit, a little bit,” said the Sons of Anarchy actor who regaled how the production went so far off the beaten path into the jungle where they encountered a torrential rain, that triggered a rising river, followed by lightening which struck nearby, sending the crew out of the woods.

But that wasn’t the worst part for Hunnam.

The worst occurred on the eve of his day off from filming. The actor awoke with a beetle burrowed in his ear and “I said ‘I’m gonna go MacGyver”. To slow the beast, Hunnam dumped a neti pot full of water in his ear and went back to sleep. After waking, the beetle still wasn’t gone. An ambulance was called, and after the non-English speaking paramedic and the English-speaking hotel receptionist fumbled through Hunnam’s ear with a scope, the actor was shipped to the hospital.

In playing the obsessed explorer, Hunnam lost 35 lbs. The pic is off to a great start after festival runs with an 87% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. And it doesn’t open until April 14 from Bleecker Street.