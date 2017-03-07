Channel 4’s mini-series National Treasure leads the pack in the Royal Television Society nominations this year. The drama, which has been nominated in four categories including Best Mini-Series, stars Julie Walters and Robbie Coltrane and follows a television comedian who is accused of raping a 15 year-old girl several years earlier. Both Walters and Coltrane are nominated in the Actor categories while scribe Jack Thorne is nominated in the Writer, Drama category. Sophie Okonedo is nominated alongside Walters for her starring role in BBC One’s Undercover while Jodie Comer is nominated for her role in BBC Three series Thirteen. Coltrane is joined on the shortlist by James Nesbitt for ITV’s The Secret and Adeel Akhtar for BBC Three’s Murdered By My Father. Meanwhile, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney received a joint nom for Comedy performance in the roles for Channel 4 series Catastrophe. Sandi Toksvig has been announced as the host of the ceremony, which takes place on March 21. She’ll replace Piers Morgan who stepped down after there was a petition to have him removed due to his support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tough Mudder Inc. is continuing its global expansion after inking international partnership deals with ESPN Media Distribution and Sports Media and Entertainment 360. ESPN Media Distribution, the rights agency division of the sports network, will rep Tough Mudder’s global video rights for the brand’s collection of competitive events while market entry specialist SME360 has become the official licensee of Tough Mudder events in New Zealand. ESPN will also serve as the international distributor for the company’s global digital and linear broadcast video rights for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Programming includes World’s Toughest Mudder, Toughest Mudder, The Challenge Within and Mission Mudder. The multi-year partnership with SME360 marks the first time Tough Mudder will license an event in New Zealand, seeing a 10-12 mile obstacle course challenge take place in the territory on November 4-5, 2017.