CBS is keeping things simple with its original summer lineup, slotting its two scripted original series, returning Zoo and freshman Salvation, as well as new game show Candy Crush, directly behind the three weekly editions of summer staple Big Brother. This is the first time in a long time (and possibly ever) that CBS has slated originals behind Big Brother — which is staying put in it long-time time periods — on all three nights, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

On Wednesday, following 8 PM’s Big Brother will be new drama Salvation, about a tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Salvation will replace Criminal Minds, whose repeats will move to 10 PM. Last year, new drama American Gothic, canceled after one season, aired in the Wednesday 10 PM berth, following Big Brother and a Criminal Minds rerun.

On Thursday, the 9 PM Big Brother will be followed by the third season of Zoo, about the rise of an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures hell-bent on destroying Mankind. This is a new time slot for Zoo, whose first two seasons aired at 9 PM on Tuesday behind repeats of NCIS. Last summer, CBS aired Code Black reruns coming out of the Thursday edition of Big Brother.

And on Sunday, CBS is slotting Candy Crush, an obstacle course reality series based on the mobile game, at 9 PM behind Big Brother. Last summer, CBS kept Madam Secretary in the time period in repeats. This is the first major new unscripted series CBS is launching in the summer since the short-lived The American Baking Competition, which aired behind Big Brother on Wednesdays.

For now, there are no originals slotted on Monday or Tuesday where CBS aired the now defunct BrainDead and Zoo, respectively, last summer.

Here is CBS’ SUMMER 2017 SCHEDULE with premiere dates:

Wednesday, June 28

8:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 29

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Thursday Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM ZOO (Third Season Premiere)

Sunday, July 2

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Sunday Premiere)

Wednesday, July 5

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Regular Wednesday Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, July 9

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM CANDY CRUSH (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Summer Schedule NTP)

Wednesday, July 12

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM SALVATION (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (Summer Schedule NTP)

About ZOO

ZOO, based on the #1 bestselling novel by James Patterson, stars James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie, Nora Arnezeder, Alyssa Diaz, Josh Salatin and Gracie Dzienny. Jeff Pinker, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Michael Katleman, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Steve Bowen are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

About CANDY CRUSH

Matt Kunitz, Peter Levin, Russell Binder, Nicki Sheard, VP Brand at King, and Sebastian Knutsson are executive producers for Pulse Creative in association with Lionsgate Television, King Ltd. and CBS Television Studios. Knutsson is King’s Chief Creative Officer and is one of the founders of the company. He created Candy Crush Saga.

About SALVATION

SALVATION stars Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance, Shazi Raja and Ian Anthony Dale. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, who wrote the script (based on the story by Matt Wheeler), are executive producers along with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Academy Award nominated director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“Esposados”) will direct and serve as executive producer on the first episode.