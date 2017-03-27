CBS has announced season finale airdates for its primetime comediy, drama and unscripted series. Freshman dramas MacGyver and Ransom will wrap their seasons in April, followed by comedies Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts, Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors in May. First-year dramas Training Day and Bull will wrap in late May.

Related2017 CBS Pilots

Here’s the complete schedule:

Friday, April 14

8-9 PM – MACGYVER (1st Season Finale)

Saturday, April 15

8-9 PM – RANSOM (1st Season Finale)

Monday, April 17

9:30-10 PM – 2 BROKE GIRLS (6th Season Finale)

Friday, May 5

10-11 PM – BLUE BLOODS (7th Season Finale)

Monday, May 8

8-8:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT (1st Season Finale)

9-9:30 PM – SUPERIOR DONUTS (1st Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 10

9-10 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (12th Season Finale)

Thursday, May 11

8-8:30 PM – THE BIG BANG THEORY (10th Season Finale)

8:30-9 PM – THE GREAT INDOORS (1st Season Finale)

9-9:30 PM – MOM (4th Season Finale)

9:30-10 PM- LIFE IN PIECES (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, May 12

9-10 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (7th Season Finale)

Sunday, May 14

8-9 PM – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (8th Season Finale)

Monday, May 15

8:30-9 PM – MAN WITH A PLAN (1st Season Finale)

10-11 PM – SCORPION (3rd Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 16

8-9 PM – NCIS (14th Season Finale)

10-11 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (3rd Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9-11 PM – CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, May 19

8-9 PM – UNDERCOVER BOSS (8th Season Finale)

Saturday, May 20

9-10 PM – TRAINING DAY (1st Season Finale)

Sunday, May 21

9-10 PM – MADAM SECRETARY (3rd Season Finale)

10-11 PM – ELEMENTARY (5th Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 23

9-10 PM – BULL (1st Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8-10 PM – SURVIVOR (34th Season Finale)

10-11 PM – SURVIVOR LIVE REUNION SHOW

Thursday, June 1

10-11 PM – THE AMAZING RACE (29th Season Finale)