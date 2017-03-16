CBS has announced a two-hour primetime special exploring the life and legacy of Princess Diana, marking the nearly 20th anniversary of her death. Anchored by Gayle King, Princess Diana: Her Life -Her Death – The Truth will air Monday, May 22, from 8-10 PM on CBS.

The CBS News special, produced by the team at 48 Hours, will look at the night Princess Diana died (August 31, 1997) and the four independent investigations in two separate countries that followed. It will focus on her life through the eyes of her sons, along with new interviews with those who knew her best, according to the network.

The CBS special is the latest project to focus on the late Princess of Wales as the 20th anniversary of her death nears. ABC previously announced a four-hour documentary miniseries on Diana to air over two nights in August.

Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer of CBS’ Princess Diana: Her Life – Her Death – The Truth.