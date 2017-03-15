Verizon’s FiOS customers shouldn’t have to worry about keeping up with programs on CBS-owned stations, company owned CW affiliates, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel and CBS Sports Network.

The companies just signed a multiyear retransmission agreement.

Although they didn’t disclose financial terms, it will expand Verizon subscribers’ ability to stream CBS programming. Sometime “in the near future,” the companies say, customers will be able to watch on CBS.com, the CBS app and Verizon’s authenticated platform.

They’ll also “expand the partnership to future digital platforms, with specifics to be released at a later date.”

FiOS carries CBS-owned stations to more than 3 million subscribers in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The company’s CW stations go to nearly 1 million in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The new terms are “in line with our company’s strategy to deliver industry-leading content to viewers across multiple platforms and screens, while also achieving both our short and long-term economic goals,” CBS Television Networks Distribution President Ray Hopkins said.

Verizon Product and New Business SVP Brian Angiolet said the deal “fits squarely into our strategy of expanding rights to fill out our emerging vertically integrated media portfolio.”