Nadine Nicole (Scorpion), Austin Basis (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Kerri Kenney (Love) have booked recurring roles in Hulu’s comedy series Casual.

Casual is currently in production on its third season. Season 3 will follow the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, the twosome will explore if they can maintain boundaries or if they will revert to the comfort of codependency.

Nicole will play Casey, a captivating environmental activist who enjoys the power that comes from dedicating her life to worthwhile causes. Everyone is enamored by her which leads to some compelling complications. Basis will play Ethan, a wry and self-deprecating thirty-something. Ethan is a student in Valerie’s storytelling class and sometimes drinking buddy. Kenney is Joanna. In her 50s, assured, and spiritual, Joanna is the teacher of a storytelling class who takes her work very seriously.

Produced by Lionsgate and Right of Way, Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and showrunner, Liz Tigelaar.

Nicole was previously seen in Scorpion and Lonely Planet. She is repped by Sovereign Talent Group and Mark Schumacher Management.

Basis’ credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm and Beauty & the Beast. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Ramos Management.

Kenney has had roles in Love and Reno 911. She is repped by The Gersh Agency and Principato Young Entertainment.