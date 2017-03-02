Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford has joined the Season 3 cast of Hulu comedy series Casual in a recurring role.

In Season 3, the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s (Michaela Watkins) decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency? Crawford will play Byron, a student in Valerie’s elective storytelling class. Self-confident and without shame, he quickly establishes his place atop the story-telling social hierarchy.

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, Golden Globe-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and showrunner, Liz Tigelaar. The series is currently in production on Season 3.

Known for his long-running role as Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, Crawford most recently played Billy LeFever on Blood & Oil and appeared in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply. He’s repped by CAA, Podwall Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.