“It was the biggest thing to happen to Boulder in a very long time.” From the opening remarks to Netflix’s newly released trailer for Casting JonBenet, the documentary-hybrid of the murder of 6-year-old beauty pageant darling JonBenet Ramsey, directed by Kitty Green. Netflix picked up worldwide rights to pic, ahead of its world premier at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and will release it April 28.

Its is a sly and stylized exploration of the sensational murder of the six-year-old beauty queen, which remains unsolved after two decades. Over 15 months, the filmmakers traveled to the Ramseys’ Colorado hometown to audition local actors, unpacking how each remembers and relates to the ill-fated Ramsey family. The film examines how the crime and its resulting mythologies have shaped the attitudes and behavior of successive generations of parents and children.

Green also produced the doc along with Scott Macaulay, and James Schamus.

Check out the trailer above