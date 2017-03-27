Discovery is reviving Emmy-winning series Cash Cab, with comedian David Steinberg on board as executive producer and All3Media’s Lion USA as producer.

The revamped series will feature a new spin in which unsuspecting passengers will be taken for ride by top names in comedy, film and TV. Dodging New York City traffic, passengers will take on classic Cash Cab trivia en route to their destination. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media. But if the riders get three questions wrong, they’re out on the street. It’s slated to premiere this year.

Cash Cab aired for 10 seasons, winning three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show

The series is produced for Discovery Channel by Lion USA and Norton Productions. Robyn Todd is co-executive producer.