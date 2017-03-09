Cartoon Network has greenlighted the new animated series OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, as well as announced an integrated console game jointly developed with indie video game studio Capybara Games.

Created by Ian Jones-Quartey, and produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the action-packed show is set in Lakewood Plaza, a mall for heroes. The series follows K.O., an endlessly optimistic kid attempting to level up to be the best he can be in a dynamic universe of friends and challenging foes, including the evil Lord Boxman who is on a quest to destroy the plaza.

The integrated console and PC game is an action brawler with RPG elements and is expected to arrive later this fall and will be previewed at PAX East on Friday, March 10.

Last year during Game Jam, independent game developers created their own original games based on the OK K.O. characters. Then college undergraduates were invited to craft 15-second animation shorts using the IP at an Animation Jam. A standalone original mobile game, titled OK K.O.! Lakewood Plaza Turbo, also launched last year based on Jones-Quartey’s short, of the same name, from Cartoon Network’s Emmy-winning artist program.

“This combined launch marks the culmination of a unique multi-media development process,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. “The result is an entirely connected world which provides deeper satisfaction as fans get further into the property from every access point.”

“For me, video games and animation have a lot in common and having fun is the main goal. OK K.O.! is a video game-inspired world expressed through the language of animation, but mostly an adventurous playground with heart-warming heroes who battle against robots,” Jones-Quartey added.

A sneak peek of OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes will be presented at SXSW on Monday, March 13 and is slated to premiere this summer in the U.S. It will later roll out across global markets.