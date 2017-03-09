Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion and Orange Is The New Black‘s Lea DeLaria have joined the voice cast of Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, which is at the onramp for a June 16, 2017 release. Disney unveiled the additional names today to join returning franchise players including Owen Wilson and Larry The Cable Guy as well as newcomers Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer.

The new pic centers on Wilson’s racing champ Lightning McQueen who is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Brian Fee is directing.

Washington will play Natalie Certain, a respected statistical analyst. Fillion is Sterling, a brilliant businesscar who runs Rust-eze Racing Center, one of the most successful elite training facilities in the country. DeLaria is Miss Fritter, a local legend at the Thunder Hollow Speedway demolition derby. Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton is also aboard as the voice of Ramirez’s built-in voice command assistant.