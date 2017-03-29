Multiple Grammy winner Carrie Underwood has signed a global recording deal with Universal Music Group, ending the former American Idol winner’s run at Sony Music, where she had released all five of her multiplatinum studio albums via Arista Nashville. Underwood’s new label home will be Capitol Records Nashville, one of four labels that form UMG Nashville.

Sony Music and Idol have been locked in a $10 million lawsuit over royalties the former Fox competition show producers 19 Entertainment alleged it owes to previous Idol stars including Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Daughty and Clay Aiken. Underwood’s first album after winning Idol, 2005’s Some Hearts, moved more than 8 million units.

Most recently, Underwood, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, released the 2015 album Storytellers. She has been branching out to acting, toplining NBC’s live telecast of The Sound Of Music to launch that network’s live staged musicals, and she also sings the opening song on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.