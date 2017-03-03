Going to Harvard at age 14 and writing “several strongly worded letters to oil companies” at age 6 perhaps doesn’t classify was normal, but from The Orchard’s newly released trailer for its upcoming film Carrie Pilby, Carrie’s life seems anything but conventional. The Susan Johnson-directed coming-of-age comedy is based on Caren Lissner’s bestseller and stars Bel Powley as a young genius who doesn’t necessarily know it all.

In the film, written by Kara Holden, Carrie, convinced the world is populated by oversexed hypocrites, has a hard time making sense of life as it relates to morality, relationships, sex and leaving her apartment. In an effort to coax Carrie out of her shell, her psychiatrist (Nathan Lane), makes a deceptively simple checklist of goals for her to achieve between Thanksgiving and the year’s end. Each goal brings Carrie closer to the understanding that humans, like books, can’t be judged by their covers.

Vanessa Bayer, William Moseley, and Jason Ritter also co-star in the pic, which bowed at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival. The Orchard will distribute the film in theaters March 31 followed by an on demand release April 4.

Check out the trailer above.