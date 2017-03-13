Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are teaming up to take the wheel and sing songs in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The duo shared the news on Sunday via a video posted on the show’s Twitter page.

The actresses were on hand at SXSW in Austin, Texas to make the announcement that they were shooting an episode for Apple Music’s series. Check out the their video below.

Related‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Trailer: Will Smith & James Corden Rap ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song

Based on the hit Late Late Show segment, the upcoming series will feature 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists. While James Corden won’t be the driver for all the adventures, the stars will drive around and surprise fans who don’t expect to see them belting out tunes one lane over. Additional guests include Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

Produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

Williams and Turner also took part in the Game of Thrones panel on Sunday, which they moderated. During the discussion showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced that Season 8 of the hit HBO series will only consist of six episodes and that Ed Sheeran will have a guest role in the upcoming season.

No premiere date has been set for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.