HLN will launch former CNN morning host Carol Costello in April; Costello will anchor 11AM to 1 PM. Fellow CNN alum Michaela, who debuted in that HLN block of time in July, is moving to 3 – 5 PM ET.

In late January, Costello announced she was the latest CNN host to move to HLN.

“Before I thank you for joining me, I would like to share a big life-change with you,” she said at the top of her January 30 telecast. “I have lived apart from my husband for many years, but he was close by because he also lived on the East Coast. Last year my husband snagged a fantastic job in Los Angeles at LMU. And I kind of miss him,” she explained.

Costello joins former CNN New Day host Michaela Pereira, who debuted her eponymous HLN show in July.Ashleigh Banfield, who ended her Legal View duties on CNN in August and moved to HLN primetime, continues at 8 PM ET.

HLN’s new weekday schedule:

6 AM – 11 AM ET: “Morning Express with Robin Meade”

11 AM– 1 PM ET: “Across America with Carol Costello”

1 PM – 3 PM ET: “On The Story with Erica Hill”

3 PM – 5 PM ET: “Michaela”