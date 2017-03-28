UPDATED, 4:08 PM: Weinstein Co.’s animated feature Leap! is on the move again, stateside. The toon about a Paris orphan with dreams of becoming a ballet star has pirouetted from spring to Labor Day weekend. Today’s switch follows February’s move from March 3 to April 21. Elle Fanning, Carly Rae Jepsen and Kate McKinnon lead the English-language voice cast.

“I can’t tell you about how much I love Leap! and that’s why I’m moving it,” Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. “We have made the decision to move back to Labor Day and build the awareness and excitement within our audience. As always, I want to do what is best for the film, which I think is the best animated film I’ve ever made, and test audiences have agreed.”

PREVIOUSLY, February 7: Weinstein Co.’s animated feature Leap! is hopping from March 3 to April 21, which is the weekend after Easter.

Pic directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin follows an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.

The movie is already in overseas release, and has accumulated close to $34M; its original title being Ballerina. A bulk of the pic’s gross has been made in its native France where it has cleared close to $13M.

The U.S. version of Leap! features voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Leap! leaves behind Open Road’s Before I Fall, 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan, and Lionsgate’s The Shack on March 3.

On April 21, Leap! will still be an option for young girls, competing against Warner Bros.’ thriller Unforgettable, Open Road’s The Promise, and Disney nature doc Born in China.