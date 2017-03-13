Carlos PenaVega (Grease: Live) has been cast as a series regular opposite Lucy Hale in Life Sentence, the CW’s dramedy pilot from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” PenaVega will play Darrius, Lucy’s brother-in-law. He’s the extremely positive, family loving, Pharma rep Stella’s sister, Elizabeth met during one of her hospital stays. PenaVega most recently starred opposite Vanessa Hudgen as Kenickie in Grease: Live. He’s repped by APA, Vision Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Kimmy Shields has booked a series regular role opposite Debby Ryan in the CW drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios. Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Debby Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Shields will play Nonnie, Patty’s best friend. Shields recurs on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Netflix’s Girlboss. She’s repped by Entertainment Lab and JMTA.