EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan has been set to star in Collateral, the four part BBC miniseries that puts her back in business with David Hare. Hare wrote Collateral, with SJ Clarkson is directing and The Forge producing, with production starting in April. The mini is described as a modern day state of the nation project which takes place over four days. Mulligan previously worked with Hare when she starred in his play Skylight. She originated the role on the West End and got a Tony nomination when it moved to Broadway. Mulligan next stars in Mudbound, the Dee Rees-directed film which was the biggest deal of last Sundance, with Netflix paying $12.5 million. Mulligan also stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Wildlife, which marks the directorial debut of Paul Dano. Mulligan is represented by WME and Julian Belfrage and Associates.