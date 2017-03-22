Kevin Hart and Ed Helms introduce their upcoming animated pic — and debate whether clothes make the superhero — in this new sneak peek at DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Based on the bestselling book series, the comedy follows two school pranksters (voiced by Hart and Helms) who hypnotize their principal into stripping down to his tighty whities and thinking he’s a superhero.

“Wearing a cape does not make him a superhero,” says Hart. “Yes it does!” shouts Helms in response. Take a look at the trailer above, and let the debate begin.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie arrives in theaters June 2 via 20th Century Fox.