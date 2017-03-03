Sixteen directors and their respective projects have been chosen to participate in the Cannes Film Festival’s 13th annual Cinefondation Atelier (workshop), which aims to encourage the emergence of new filmmakers. Together with their producers, the helmers will be able to meet potential partners to help bring their projects to fruition. 15 projects from 14 different countries have been selected and they are: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s Sew The Winter To My Skin (South Africa); Kamar Ahmad Simon’s Day After Tomorrow (Bangladesh); Lei Lei’s Ningdu (China); Marie Grahtø Sørensen’s Teenage Jesus; Yona Rozenkier’s Decompression (Israel); Carlos Armella’s Go Youth (Mexico); Byamba Sakhya’s Bedridden (Mongolia); Firas Khoury’s Alam (Palestine); Yannillys Perez’s Candy Town (Dominican Republic); Ruxandra Ghitescu’s Otto The Barbarian (Romania); Emily Young’s Summer E5 (UK); Chen-Hsi Wong’s City of Small Blessings (Singapore); Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf’s The Translator (Syria); Phan Ngoc Lan’s Cu Li Nevers Cries (Vietnam); and Le Bao’s Taste (Vietnam). Cinefondation Atelier takes place May 19-25.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is joining Brit presenter Zoe Ball to front BBC Two’s new cooking program The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager will judge and crown the competitive show, which features a variety of families from across the UK who invite the four presenters-judges into their kitchens to make their favorite family recipes. It’s a 12×60 minute series due to air in Autumn 2017 and is produced by London-based indie Voltage TV. BBC Two Channel Controller Patrick Holland commissioned the series and it will be exec produced by the BBC’s Catherine Catton and Voltage’s Sanjay Singhal and Kathleen Larkin.

NBCUniversal is rebranding its crime and thriller channel 13th Street in Western Europe and Australia with some help from legendary composer Hans Zimmer. From March 5, the company will rollout its refreshed brand identity featuring a bespoke soundtrack produced by Zimmer and composed by Zimmer’s international TV and film audio production partners Bleeding Fingers. “Our aim was to evolve our top-performing crime channel 13th Street from a linear channel into a multi-platform crime brand,” said NBCU International’s Chief Marketing Officer Lee Raftery. “We took a fan-first approach and leveraged the brand’s social and digital elements as our starting point.”