CAA just announced the promotion of 22 trainees to agents today at its annual company retreat at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad. That includes two in film, three in TV, three in comedy and five in the music department. First in the motion picture department, the two new talent agents are Chen Jing, who is based in the Beijing office and Avi Wasserman who was on the desk of Nick Styne and was most recently serving as talent coordinator.

In TV, three trainees were upped — Wilhelmina Ross, Ishmael Hinson, and Matthew Chazen. Ross, who was on the desk of TV lit agent Ryan Ly, was most recently serving as the TV Lit coordinator. She will continue in the lit department. Hinson will get off the desk of Jeff Jacobs, having most recently served as the Media Talent coordinator; she will remain in the talent department. In NY, Chazen worked on the desk of Scott Lonker as the coordinator in the Alternative – Television and will now be an agent in that group.

New agents in the Comedy Touring Group, which the agency says is responsible for helping to book more than 5,000 live performances around the world every year, are Christian Amechi, Andy Farag, and Mark Gordon.

That brings us to the Music Department where Bradlee Banbury, Logan Handelsman, Shirin Nury, Will Scott, and Juliet Teicher have been promoted. Banbury is based in London; Handelsman in Nashville; Nury in Los Angeles, and Scott and Teicher in New York.

Miami-based Arlesha Amazan has been promoted in the agency’s Sports’ Basketball division, which represents more than three dozen All-Star and emerging NBA players while Nick Thimm, who is based in NY, has been elevated to executive in the agency’s award-winning Property Sales group.

LA-based Chelsea Gosnell, Chloe McHugh, Lingie Park, and Peter Skrumbis, and NY-based Erin Heyns-Stern, have been promoted to executives in the Marketing Department.

And finally, Katherine Moncrief has been promoted to an exec in Corporate Development while Adam Friedman is a new exec in CAA’s Global Client Services.