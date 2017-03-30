EXCLUSIVE: Power co-star Rotimi Akinosho is the latest to join Bruce Willis in the Brett Donowho-directed actioner Acts Of Violence from Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. The pic, currently filming in Ohio, is exec produced by Brandon Hogan, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones.

Rotimi is set to play Frank, a pimp who works for human trafficker Maxwell Livingston (Mike Epps). The two lure desperate young women into sex slavery. Willis plays a detective looking to bring down the human-trafficking ring.

Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Sophia Bush, Ashton Holmes and Melissa Bolona co-star in the film, which is being produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla and Tony Callie.

In addition to his role as Dre in Power, Rotimi can currently been seen in the Netflix college fraternity film Burning Sands. His previous credits include Imperial Dreams, starring John Boyega and the Jamal Hill-directed drama Deuces. He’s repped by UTA, Category 5’s Brian Sher and Glow Connection.