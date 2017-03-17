Conviction‘s Merrin Dungey is set to co-star opposite Romany Malco and Adhir Kalyan in Brothered Up, CBS’ multi-camera buddy cop comedy from CBS TV Studios.

To do Brothered Up, Dungey has been released from Conviction, which has not been officially canceled but is not coming back for a second season. She is the third series regular from the freshman ABC drama to book a new series regular gig, joining Manny Montana, cast in the NBC drama pilot Good Girls and Emily Kinney, cast in ABC’s straight-to-series drama Ten Days in the Valley.

Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing and exec producing, Brothered Up centers on Calvin (Malco), an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with Farooq (Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop, and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood. Dungey will play Desri, Calvin’s (Malco) wife, the woman who knows him better than he knows himself. The cast also includes Nishi Munshi and Glynn Turman.

Alias alum Dungey is coming off a recurring role on HBO’s Big Little Lies. She’s repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.