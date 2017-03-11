Romany Malco (Weeds) has been cast as the co-lead opposite Adhir Kalyan in Brothered Up, the network’s multi-camera buddy cop comedy from CBS TV Studios. Also cast as a regular in the project is Nishi Munshi (The Originals).

Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing and exec producing, Brothered Up centers on Calvin (Malco), an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with Farooq (Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop, and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood. Malco’s Calvin is described as a great cop who has always been a lone wolf but now is newly partnered with the optimistic Farooq, who has a gung-ho attitude. Munshi will play Nosheen, Farooq’s supportive wife.

Romany, known for his role as Conrad Shepard on Showtime’s Weeds, recently co-starred on Amazon’s Mad Dogs and recurred on Starz’s Blunt Talk. He also wrote and is currently directing and starring in his film Prison Logic: Tijuana Jackson. He’s repped by The Kohner Agency, Principato Young Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Munshi played Gia in The Originals. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Selena Schoups and attorney Kevin Marks.

