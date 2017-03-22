ITV Encore has set the cast for its four-part thriller, Bancroft. Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) will star as the eponymous tortured detective with dark secrets in her past. Created and written by Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge), Bancroft is the first commission from the ITVS drama label, Tall Story Pictures, founded by producers Francis Hopkinson and Catherine Oldfield. Also joining the cast are Faye Marsay (Game Of Thrones) and Linus Roache (Vikings). Hopkinson and Brooke are exec producing the exploration of what happens when heinous crimes, long buried, come back to haunt us. The series will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Marseille producer Federation Entertainment has appointed Benoît Lacombe as its Chief Operating Officer. In the newly-created post, the exec will oversee Federation’s financial, legal and corporate affairs, covering all the group’s production and distribution activities and will be actively involved in driving growth alongside Pascal Breton, President, and Lionel Uzan, Managing Director. Lacombe was Financial Director of Zodiak France until 2015 and has most recently been COO of Ubisoft Motion Pictures. Federation currently has 12 series in production including the second season of Netflix’s Marseille; the third season of Canal Plus’ The Bureau; and The Collection, a co-production with Lookout Point for BBC Worldwide and Amazon.

Photo by Kerim Okten/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

BAFTA Los Angeles has announced that this year’s British Academy Britannia Awards will take place on October 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual event sees Brits and anglophiles alike come together in celebration of the creative film and television professionals in the U.S., UK and beyond. It also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries and the awards recognize both outstanding British talent and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to the British industry through their body of work. “After an overwhelmingly successful ceremony in 2016, we are looking forward to once again celebrating those among us who not only define excellence, but inspire others to do the same,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards.

Warner Bros Int’l Television Distribution has promoted Phil Goodhew, a 16-year WB veteran, to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy, WBITD. In the new position, he will expand from an EMEA focus to covering all international territories in alignment with the recent restructuring of the international sales efforts under Robert Blair in London. He and his team will work with all WBITVD sales execs as they develop sales opportunities and provide analytical and strategic support for transactions. Goodhew moves up from Vice President, Business Development EMEA, a role he’s had since 2007 supporting the development of the company’s on-demand licencing activity and negotiation of pay or free output deals across EMEA.

REX/Shutterstock

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan will be honored at the upcoming San Francisco International Film Festival next month. The legendary Indian actor, who has a career spanning across 30 years in more than 70 Hindi films, will receive an onstage tribute at the 60th edition of the festival. Khan’s 2013 pic My Name is Khan, directed by Karan Johar, will screen on April 14 at the fest and will be followed by an intimate conversation with the actor, producer and humanitarian moderated by director and producer Brett Ratner. “Above Shah Rukh Khan’s fame as an actor is a man known for his pervasive curiosity about the world around him, about technology and about our collective future,” said the fest’s Executive Director Noah Cowan. “Khan is among the most engaging figures in any field and this night, in conversation with Hollywood wizard Brett Ratner, will be among the most memorable of this year’s festival events.” Fest runs April 5-16.