EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired Victoria Woodhull, with Oscar winning Room star Brie Larson poised to produce, and play the first female candidate for the presidency of the United States. Amazon bought it in a pitch package deal. Ben Kopit, who wrote the Warner Bros film Libertine that has Brett Ratner attached to direct, will write the script. Larson will produce alongside Whalerock Industries’ Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman. Anne Woodward is exec producer and Whalerock’s John-Eric Capps is co-producer.

Woodhull was a suffragist who became the first woman to run and be nominated for President of the United States in 1872, more than 40 years before women had the right to vote. Woodhull was a women’s liberator, non-conformist, conniver, narcissist, politician, and rebel. Her con-artist father taught her and her sisters to channel spirits in front of crowds to bilk the superstitious. These skills formed the start for an ambitious climb that would bring her from rags to riches and back again. Amazon’s Julie Rappaport and Jules Claassen are overseeing with Capps. Larson, Kopit and Whalerock are repped by WME. Larson’s managed by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Kopit by Mindframe Films & Management.