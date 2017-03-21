Brian Stokes Mitchell is set for a series regular role opposite Noah Wyle in Perfect Citizen, CBS’ legal drama pilot from The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk.

Written/executive produced by Turk and directed/exec produced by Paris Barclay, Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he’s a traitor.

Mitchell will play Paul, Deck’s (Wyle) best friend since law school and a powerful ally. A Boston power broker who is connected, smooth and combines leverage with real charm and a sense of humor.

Mitchell’s most recent TV credits include recurring roles on Hulu’s The Path and USA’s Mr. Robot. He is currently in the studio completing his latest album Plays With Music which will be released this fall. Mitchell is repped by Paradigm.