EXCLUSIVE: Brian Robbins, the former Awesomeness TV CEO, has made his first big material acquisition for the new venture he’s still in the process of putting together. In a mid-six figure deal, Robbins just acquired Body Cam, a feature spec script by tyro screenwriter Richmond Riedel. The script developed a following this week and garnered three offers in a bidding situation, for a premise that is Get Out meets End of Watch. Here’s the logline: Several LAPD officers are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops… all of which was caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

The writer is repped by Paradigm, managed by Bellevue’s Jeff Portnoy and lawyered by Jeff Frankel. This is the tenth spec script brokered this year by Paradigm, most by David Boxerbaum who’s doing a swell job of plying what otherwise seems to be a dying art.