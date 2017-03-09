Photo: Getty Images

I’m now told that d’Arcy James committed to return to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monster hit just today and finally will get to sing “You’ll Be Back” before the high-rolling Broadway crowds. I don’t have the dates yet, but d’Arcy James — one of the most celebrated actors of his generation in both straight plays and musicals — has been exceptionally busy since Spotlight put him in the spotlight. He’s about to appear in Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why and has several film projects in the works including Trouble, Molly’s Game and Felt.