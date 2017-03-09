EXCLUSIVE: I’m told by insiders at Broadway’s megahit Hamilton that Brian d’Arcy James will return to Broadway as King George III, the killer comedic role that he created in Hamilton‘s original off-Broadway run.
The much praised actor, who held his own with Mark Ruffalo and Michael Keaton in last year’s Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight, had a prior commitment to star on Broadway in Something Rotten! and never got to play the loopy, mad king on the Great White Way (where it was originally played by Jonathan Groff).
I’m now told that d’Arcy James committed to return to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monster hit just today and finally will get to sing “You’ll Be Back” before the high-rolling Broadway crowds. I don’t have the dates yet, but d’Arcy James — one of the most celebrated actors of his generation in both straight plays and musicals — has been exceptionally busy since Spotlight put him in the spotlight. He’s about to appear in Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why and has several film projects in the works including Trouble, Molly’s Game and Felt.
