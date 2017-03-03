Brenda Song (Pure Genius) is set as a series regular opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in Real Life, CBS’ half-hour hybrid comedy pilot written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Written by Winston and directed by Pam Fryman, Real Life chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings, Nora (Rittenhouse) and Drew, who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Song will play Lauren, Nora’s (Rittenhouse) best friend and roommate. Song was most recently seen as Angie Cheung in CBS’ medical drama Pure Genius. Her previous TV credits include Dads, New Girl and Scandal. She’s repped by Curtis Talent Management.

Sleepy Hollow alum Zach Appelman has joined the series regular cast of CBS’ untitled Jenny Lumet drama pilot, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet and exec producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Richard Shepard, who also directs. Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve myriad crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Appelman will play Webb, who’s extremely alert, sees things with a unique straightforward perspective, and is the one who challenges Naomi’s (TBD) thinking. Appelman’s credits include the series regular role of Joe Corbin on Sleepy Hollow. He’s repped by Harden-Curtis Associates and Suskin Management.