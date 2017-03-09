Bravo Media has greenlighted Stripped, a social experiment reality series based on the hit Scandinavian format, for premiere this summer.

In Stripped, participants embark on a self-reflecting and often humorous journey as they forego all material possessions – clothing, furniture, money and everything they own (yes, cell phone too) – for 21 days. The series exposes people’s relationships with their personal belongings and how their lives and values change once all their material possessions are stripped away. Each day, they may retrieve one item that they cannot live without. Expected to go about their daily lives by showing up to work, maintaining their families and keeping up with social circles – without their everyday necessities – each person jumps into survival mode in order to determine what is most essential to them. (You can watch a preview clip below). The project was originally announced last May as part of Bravo’s development slate.

“This is a fun and intriguing new space for the network,” said Shari Levine, EVP, Current Production, Bravo Media “It looks and feels different from our other offerings, but the core of ‘Stripped’ is pure Bravo. It captures entertaining stories of real people undergoing dramatic life changes. This is not a competition, there are no prizes, yet each person walks away with more insight than they could have imagined.”

Stripped Rules & Regulations:

#1: Participants are stripped of everything they own.

#2: Their belongings are placed in a mobile storage container a half-mile away from their home.

#3: Only toilet paper, water, and food rations are provided.

#4: Each day, participants can retrieve 1 item from the container. Every choice counts.

*No competition. No prizes. 21 days to survive their own life. How will these ordinary people survive being Stripped?

Stripped is produced by Original Media with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Todd Hurvitz, and Cat Rodriguez serving as Executive Producers.