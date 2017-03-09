As TV Land’s President of Development and Production Keith Cox expanded his duties to also oversee programming for the soon-to-be relaunched Paramount Network, he is bringing his top lieutenant at TV Land with him. Brad Gardner, TV Land’s SVP, Development and Original Programming, has been promoted to SVP, Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network and TV Land. He will continue to report to Cox, recently named President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land.

In his new position, Gardner will work alongside Spike’s previous head of scripted programming Ted Gold, who will continue in his role as SVP of Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network. Gardner also will continuing his development duties at TV Land.

Under the recent restructuring of Viacom’s cable portfolio, Spike, which will become Paramount Network next January, has been designated as one of the company’s six flagship channels and the leading brand for original scripted programming.

In his previous role as SVP, Development and Original Programming, TV Land, Gardner oversaw breakout Younger, along with the rest of the recent single-camera slate that included Heathers, American Woman, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Teachers, and Impastor. Gardner, who joined TV Land in 2011, also was development executive on the network’s hit first original series, Hot in Cleveland, along with other successful multi-camera sitcoms like Hot In Cleveland spinoff The Soul Man and The Exes.

“Brad has a proven track-record of developing innovative and creative programming that creates a deep connection with the audience. With a keen eye for compelling content and great talent, he will play a vital role in the growth of Paramount Network,” Cox said, adding, “I am excited to have Ted on my team. He’s got a track record of success and fantastic relationships all around town.”

Prior to joining TV Land, Gardner served as a development executive and producer for Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s production company, Hazy Mills, which produced Hot In Cleveland and The Soul Man.

Previously, Gold was head of drama for Fox where he developed such series as Prison Break and Bones. He also worked as a producer.