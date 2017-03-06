EXCLUSIVE: A story about re-incarnation has just been pre-emptively picked up by 20th Century Fox and Miracles From Heaven producer DeVon Franklin to develop as a feature film. The studio optioned movie rights for the Cathy Byrd book The Boy Who Knew Too Much for Franklin Entertainment.

Hired on to adapt is Trouble With the Curve‘s Randy Brown, who now returns to the world of baseball for in the true story about a 2-year-old baseball prodigy named Christian Haupt who began sharing vivid memories of a life he never lived: that of a baseball player in the 1920s and ’30s.

Brown and Franklin previously collaborated on Miracles From Heaven. Franklin will produce through Franklin Entertainment alongside Christopher Broughton under his Broughton Entertainment banner. Broughton originally brought the book to Franklin. The Boy Who Knew Too Much will be published by Hay House at the end of this month.

From riding cross-country on trains to his fierce rivalry with Babe Ruth, the main character in the book described historical facts about the life of American hero and baseball legend Lou Gehrig that he could not have possibly known at the time. Distraught by her son’s uncanny revelations, Christian’s mother, Cathy, embarked on a sacred journey of discovery that would shake her Christian faith to the core and change their lives forever.

RelatedHot Spec ‘Marian’ Sells To Sony With Margot Robbie Attached to Star

Daria Cercek and Alex Tompkins are overseeing for 20th Century Fox.

Brown is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content. Cathy Byrd is repped by Hillary Bibicoff at Holmes Weinberg PC. Franklin is repped by CAA and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobsen.