Riffing on current box office behemoth Beauty And The Beast, DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby has subtitled its latest trailer, “A Tale NOT As Old As Time” — and added a candlestick and clock for good measure. The Fox release of the Tom McGrath-helmed pic stars Alec Baldwin as the eponymous besuited infant who infiltrates the Templeton family house with an agenda beyond just learning to crawl.

Underpinning the tale is how the arrival of a new baby impacts a family, told from the point of view of imaginative 7-year-old Tim. He ultimately teams with little bro on a secret mission to discovery why babies are losing their love market share to puppies.

The voice cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Miles Bakshi. Michael McCullers wrote the script that’s based on the award-winning picture book by Marla Frazee. The 3D animated pic begins offshore rollout March 23 and releases domestically via Century 20th Fox on March 31. Ramsey Ann Naito is producer.