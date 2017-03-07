Ever feel like there’s just not enough “yabba dabba doo” in your life? How about, “What’s up, doc?” Turner and Warner Bros feel your pain and are launching Boomerang, a stand-alone subscription streaming service featuring new and classic toon franchises from the Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera and MGM libraries (watch a sizzle reel above).

Boomerang also will be the exclusive home to new original series including Warner Bros. Animation’s Dorothy and the Wizard Of Oz, which follows the ruby-slipper adventures of its brave and feisty princess protagonist, and Wacky Races, an overhaul of the late-’60s Hanna-Barbera series. The ad-free SVOD service also will be the only place to watch new episodes of Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry.

Also featuring such favorites as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Popeye and many others, the service will launch domestically in the spring on web, iOS and Android devices for $4.99 per month (with a 7-day free trial) or $39.99 a year (with a 30-day free trial).

“Boomerang is a beloved brand that has always had multi-generational appeal and some of the greatest animated shows ever created,” said Christina Miller, President of Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim. “Our ongoing partnership with Warner Bros around this new premium service continues our strategy of making sure our fans are engaged with fresh and fun content whenever and wherever they want it.”

Added Craig Hunegs, President of Business and Strategy at Warner Bros. Television Group and President of Warner Bros. Digital Networks: “We are bringing the best new and classic characters to kids, families and animation fans so they can now watch their favorites anywhere, anytime on any screen. It’s a whole new way to access Warner Bros.’ storied legacy of laughs.”