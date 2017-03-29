After 12 seasons and eight time slot moves, Bones (1.0/4) ended its run on Fox last night with a series finale that left all the core cast alive and looking forward. While creator and executive producer Hart Hanson heavily hinted to Deadline that more tales of Brennan, Booth and the Jeffersonian Institute lab could come down the line, Tuesday’s series finale certainly concluded things promisingly with a season high for the drama both among adults 18-49 and total viewers with 4.19 million watching.

Up 25% in the key demo from its March 21 show, the Emily Deschanel– and David Boreanaz-led Fox series also rose 25% from its Season 11 ender of July 21 last year, a Thursday. In fact, Fox had a good night over all with New Girl (0.9/3) and The Mick (0.9/3) rising a tenth from last week.

Otherwise it was a night of rare rises and some hard lows in Tuesday’s primetime. ABC was all encores except for the last of its People Icon (0.5/2) specials, which fell a hard 29% in the demo from last week.

Coming off last week’s musical crossover with Supergirl, The Flash (0.8/3) ran out of moves to the effect of a 20% decline in the 18-49s to hit a series low. At 9 PM, lead-out DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.6/2) held at the same as its March 21 offering.

CBS and NBC were dead even with an overall 1.4/5 rating to both claim the top demo spot but the House of Moonves was first in viewers with 11.36 million tuning in. Down a tenth from last week’s fast affiliate, which went up a tenth in the final numbers, The Voice (2.1/8) was the highest rated show of the night but a new NCIS (1.6/6) was the most watched with an audience of 14.04 million. Added bonus for CBS is that the procedural bopped up 7% in the demo from its last original of March 14.

The rest of CBS’ night saw Bull (1.3/5) get a small 4% bump in the demo from its last original of March 7 and NCIS: New Orleans (1.1/4) down a tenth from its last original.

Gravity seemed to be having its way with NBC last night as a declining Voice was just the first of a whole night of down turns for the net. A double shot of newbie Trial & Error at 9 PM (1.0/4) and 9:30 PM (0.8/3) dived 17% and 27% respectively. Coming out of that, it was no surprise that Chicago Fire (1.4/5) got a bit burned. Down a tenth from its March 21 show, the Dick Wolf-er can at least take some comfort in the fact it easily won the 10 PM slot.

Bye Bones, hopefully we’ll see you again soon-ish.