There was no This Is Us last night, but it was a primetime with a bit of song and dance, some explosions and a lot of encores.

The second-to-last episode of the often-comedic crime procedural Bones (0.8/3) saw a blast go off and ratings rise. Coming off a New Girl (0.8/3) that was even with its March 14 show and an episode of The Mick (0.8/3) that was down a tenth from its last original February 28, Bones, which is wrapping 12th season, was up 14% among adults 18-49 heading into next week’s big series ender.

However, while the demo uptick was in the low double digits, the penultimate Bones saw a 40% rise week-to-week in viewership to 3.54 million – the best the Hart Hanson-created series starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz has done since the end of January and hence the second-best total audience of this final season.

NBC was no doubt missing NBC’s breakout Dan Fogelman drama, which wrapped its first season on a high last week, but the net still won the night in the key demo for a 12th consecutive Tuesday with a 1.7/6 rating — though down 29% from what the This Is Us finale-fueled March 14 delivered. The Voice (2.2/9) was down 12% from last week but was the night’s top-rated show and most watched with an audience of 10.69 million.

The rest of the Comcast-owned net’s night saw a double dose of Trial & Error and a Chicago Fire (1.5/6) to give it the second-, third- and fourth-rated shows of Tuesday’s prime. The Windy City show was down a tenth from its previous original of February 21, while the 9 PM (1.2/5) episode of the John Lithgow-starring Trial & Error declined 14% among the 18-49s from last week’s 10 PM premiere. A 9:30 PM (1.1/4) Trial & Error was up a tenth from last week’s 10:30 PM airing.

Besides a soft-performing People Icons (0.7/3) special at 10 PM, ABC was all encores last night, as was CBS. The latter still had the second-highest viewership of Tuesday with 7.46 million watching.

Highly hyped, last night’s Supergirl and The Flash (0.9/4) musical crossover saw a lot of moves by stars and Glee alums Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin. But there was not much traction in the demo results, with Flash even with last week’s show. Like Bones, the action was in the total audience: 2.65 million watched the Girl of Steel and Scarlet Speedster last night, up 11% in viewers for The Flash over its March 14 show to actually best Fox in the 8 PM hour.

That good vibe continued for the CW with lead-out DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.6/2), which rose 20% among adults 18-49. The team-up series flexed even more muscle in viewership gains with a 33% rise over last week to 1.76 million.