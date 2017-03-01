Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan has been cast as the lead of the CBS single-camera comedy pilot Me, Myself & I, from writer Dan Kopelman, Warner Bros. TV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Moynihan is in his ninth season on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series, where he is one of the most senior and popular cast members. Upon completing his standard seven-year SNL contract, I hear he had granted the show a two-year extension. I hear the current season had been planned as his final one on the show, which explains his availability for broadcast pilots. Moynihan received multiple offers, settling on Me, Myself & I. Still, while his contract is up, I also hear that there had been no formal discussions with SNL bosses about him leaving the show. Of course, if Me, Myself & I goes to series, that would become a fait accompli.

Written by Dan Kopelman, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in Alex Riley’s life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day and a 65-year-old in 2042. Moynihan will play Alex in present day. A lifelong inventor, Alex Riley is always trying to glimpse into the future. But, to get over his current case of inventor’s block, Alex must instead look to his past.

Kopelman executive produces with Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Among Moynihan’s most popular SNL impersonations have been Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, Snooki, Guy Fieri and Ted Cruz, along with such original characters as Drunk Uncle and secondhand reporter Anthony Crispino. His recent feature credits include Sisters and The Secret Lives of Pets.

Moynihan is repped by UTA, Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.