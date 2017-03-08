Disney CEO Bob Iger rejected claims by some shareholders today that his membership on President Trump’s Business Advisory Council provides tacit endorsement of the administration’s policies.

Being on the council offers a “privileged opportunity to have a voice in the room” to express views that are “in the best interest of the company and its values,” he said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, being held in Denver.

At least a few shareholders said that they were unpersuaded. “The question is less about access than about endorsement,” one said citing the administration’s immigration restrictions. “It looks as if you are tacitly endorsing all of Trump’s policies, anti immigrant, anti LGBT, anti woman agenda.”

Iger says his views are “likely to be adversarial” to the administration “and not an endorsement.”

For example, he says that the company, and country, have benefited from an “open and a fair and a just immigration policy….That’s my position, and a position I take on behalf of this company.”

His comments came just before investors overwhelmingly reelected the board and rejected two shareholder proposals according to the preliminary tally of votes.

Iger also disclosed that the chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers — Disney’s accounting firm — called him to “explain and apologize for” the snafu at the Academy Awards that led to a mistaken announcement that La La Land had won the Best Picture Award. Moments later it was disclosed that Moonlight had won.

It was an “embarrassing human error” that “should not affect our relationship with [PwC] in a negative way,” Iger says. “It was an honest human mistake.”

Asked by a girl attending the meeting to name his favorite Disney princess, Iger said that he doesn’t have one.