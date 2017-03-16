EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of two big box office successes — M. Night Shymalan’s Split and Jordan Peele’s Get Out — Jason Blum’s Blumhouse is putting together another project, this one from writer-director Jeff Wadlow called Truth Or Dare. The film will star Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars). Wadlow is the writer behind Bates Motel and the writer-director of Kick Ass 2.

The plot follows a college student in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare. The game doesn’t stop and follows her back home. The screenplay was written by Wadlow, Chris Roach (Non-Stop) and Jillian Jacobs from a story by Michael Reisz and Wadlow, Roach and Jacobs.

Blumhouse has been on a roll this year, with back-to-back box office hits for distributor Universal Pictures. The James McAvoy-starring psychological thriller Split opened to more than $40 million domestically in January and has grossed $136.27M to date through yesterday with about $249M in worldwide box office. Get Out opened on February 24 and has already made roughly $118M and has yet to roll out internationally.

The micro-budgeted Truth Or Dare is being produced by Blumhouse’s Blum and Couper Samuelson with Wadlow and Roach as executive producers.

