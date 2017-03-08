Mixology alum Blake Lee has booked a series regular role opposite Jeremy Piven on Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’ drama pilot from former The Good Wife writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios. Written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, who helmed the Fear the Walking Dead pilot for AMC, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on Jeffrey Tanner (Piven), a charismatic tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime-solving in San Francisco. Lee will play Josh, the nerdy-cool, head programmer for Tanner’s (Piven) new crime-solving application, CrowdSolver. Lee played the lead role of Tom in ABC’s Mixology. He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.

Lucas Hazlett is set as a series regular opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in Real Life, CBS’ half-hour hybrid comedy pilot written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Written by Winston and directed by Pam Fryman, Real Life chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings, Nora (Rittenhouse) and Drew, who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Hazlett will play Kam, a fun-loving gossip who works with Nora at the L.A. office. Working in Human Resources, he has all the dirt on everyone and he’s not afraid to secretly share it. Hazlett, who was in CBS’ Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase last year, also recurs on TBS’ Wrecked. He’s repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney Josh Sandler.