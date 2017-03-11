EXCLUSIVE: Christine Adams is set for a co-starring role opposite Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain in Black Lightning, the CW’s DC drama pilot from Greg Berlanti, Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

Written by Akil and Brock Akil, based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, and to be directed by Akil, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer (McCain) hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Adams will play Lynn, Jefferson’s ex-wife who exudes confidence and intelligence. Although she’s got a mischievous side, she’s not one to be trifled with when it comes to family.

Adams appeared in features including The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Tron: Legacy. On TV, she most recently played the series-regular role of Rie Moran on AMC’s Feed the Beast. She also played Agent Weaver on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and co-starred in Terra Nova. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Laura Berwick at Berwick and Kovacik Inc.

