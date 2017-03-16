EXCLUSIVE: Billy Magnussen is set to board the New Line/Warner Bros. comedy Game Night which stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. Pic centers around a group of couples who are caught up in a very real game night. They get together regularly to play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery. Magnussen’s deal is in the process of closing.

Magnussen will play Ryan, a friend to Bateman and McAdams’ characters, Max and Annie. He usually dates hot millennial girls with zero personality. But Ryan brings Sarah, a smart woman of an appropriate age with personality, to game night because he’s tired of being made fun of for being shallow. Ryan is normally very selfish and superficial, but he grows to appreciate Sarah’s humor and intelligence, and falls in love with her. Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, and Lamorne Morris also star.

The comedy was written by Mark Perez and cameras roll next month in Atlanta with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directing. Bateman will produce with James Garavente of Aggregate Films. John Davis and John Fox are also producing for Davis Entertainment.

Magnussen is repped by WME, BRS-Gage, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Magnussen was recently seen in Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West which made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and opens on Aug. 4 from Neon. Pic also stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. Magnussen is currently shooting an arc on Davey Holmes’ EPIX series Get Shorty opposite Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano as well as an episode of Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed Netflix series Black Mirror.

Following his 2013 Tony Award nominated turn in Chris Durang’s Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Magnussen has scored a slew of great roles in prolific TV series and films, many of them also award-winning, including Kato Kaelin in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the prince in Into the Woods, George Nolfi’s Birth of the Dragon, Adam McKay’s The Big Short and Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.