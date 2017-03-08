No word if Metallica are returning to Billions but less than a month after the second season of the big money high stakes drama debuted to large numbers, Showtime said today that the series is coming back for a Season 3.

“Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” the premium cabler’s David Nevins said of the Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman led show “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season 2 is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in Season 3.”

With the war between Lewis’ billionaire hedge funder Bobby Axelrod and Giamatti’s increasingly desperate U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades reaching a scorched Earth pitch, that fan base appetite whettening will be a battle royale. Season 3 of the Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin created Billions is expected to debut in early 2018.

Sons Of Anarchy alum Siff plays Wendy Rhoades, the now estranged wife of Giamatti’s character and formerly the in-house performance coach at Axelrod’s company on the show, which first debuted on January 17, 2016. Showing the same steel in the February 19 premiering Season 2 that she had in Season 1, Watchmen vet Malin Akerman portrays Lara Axelrod, Philly street-smart and as ruthless as her husband

BTW – the Metallica reference is to the Season 1 appearance of the metal band of which Axelrod is a massive fan. It was, like the themes of wealth, politics, betrayal and corruption that flow through Billions, epic.